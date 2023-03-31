Trump Goes On Manic Posting Bender After Indictment — Including 3 AM Hunter Biden Shoutout

Former President Donald Trump went on a manic posting bender following his indictment that extended into the wee hours of the morning with an all-caps reference to Hunter Biden.

The media went into overdrive when News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

But so did Trump, who reacted in short order with a lengthy statement lashing out in familiar language about persecution and attacking Bragg, as well as President Joe Biden.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable,” Trump wrote, and concluded his 319-word screed by promising “our Movement, and our Party – united and strong -will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump then spent all night and all Friday morning putting out a blizzard of posts on his Truth Social account that even included a post at 2:46 AM that included a 2-word reference to the president’s son: “WHERE’S HUNTER?”

Most of Trump’s activity consisted of re-posting messages from prominent supporters and video clips from his favorite cable news networks, an onslaught that continues minute by minute Friday morning.

According to CNN Law Enforcement analyst John Miller Trump has been criminally indicted on a whopping 34 counts, and CNN also reports that “the Secret Service is preparing to bring the former president to his court appearance on Tuesday in Manhattan,” where he will be booked, fingerprinted, photographed, and arraigned.

“For the Secret Service, they believe this is going to be a quick thing. This is going to be probably ten, 15 minutes before this judge in Manhattan. And they can get him in and then they can get him out securely,” CNN’s Evan Perez reported.

