‘Trump Has to Be Dead Or In Jail!’ Rick Wilson Says Trump Might STILL Win From Prison — Or The Grave

Anti-Trump activist Rick Wilson told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that the only way another candidate stands a chance is if ex-President Donald Trump “is dead or in jail” — but even then Trump might still won a GOP primary.

On a recent edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Wilson what could be done to “amplify” the divide between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Wilson said he plans to stir up the fight as much as possible, because he believes almost nothing can stop Trump in the primaries:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Is there anything we can do to amplify a DeSantis Trump divide if that race gets closer, even if it doesn’t?

RICK WILSON: Well, I’m not. I say this publicly a lot. I want you to think about that scene in Jaws where Roy Schneider’s on the back of the boat throwing chum in the water. That would be me. I want DeSantis and Trump to fight and fight and fight. And fight and fight. Now, I want that because I know. And a lot of my former conservative friends are like, well, you’re just, oh, why don’t you love DeSantis? DeSantis is a guy who is terrible at this work.

Trump still has a stranglehold over the Republican Party. I have to plan for the worst case scenario. The worst case scenario is that Donald Trump will be the nominee in the Republican Party once again. There is very there are very few paths to get a Ron DeSantis or any other of these jokers in the in the field over the finish line in the primary.

I mean, Trump has to be dead or in jail. And even in those cases, he still might win the primaries.

And Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, though, presents a great Lincoln Project opportunity messaging moment and a leverage moment because the more they fight, the normal Republicans who are flocking back to Ron DeSantis in hopes of getting rid of Donald Trump, all those normies now have to face a really hard fact. The guy they thought was going to save them can’t. And and the guy they rejected and said, Oh, Trump’s too much. He’s too extreme. He’s too crazy. He tried to overthrow the government. He tried to murder Mike Pence. He ordered an attack on the Capitol.

And and they may be sick of Trump, but DeSantis actually presents a worse set of options for them. But if I can keep them fighting as long as humanly possible, if I can make it as bloody and painful and loud and noisy as possible, there is a way to split off more of those voters than we were split than we got off in 2020. We modeled it depending on the state, between three and 8% of Republicans in 2020. Given the current circumstances, our numbers are between seven and 11% in these key states now. We, the pool has expanded because DeSantis is an insane authoritarian.