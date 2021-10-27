Trump Hints He’s Coming to Virginia in Statement Days Before Gubernatorial Election

Terry McAuliffe’s lead in the Virginia gubernatorial race has significantly dropped and Republican Glenn Youngkin could end up winning next week.

Now there may be an imminent October surprise by the name of Donald Trump.

The former president put out a statement hinting at an upcoming visit. He said, “Chanting, ‘We love Trump’ in Arlington, Va. Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!”

The Trump team then confirmed he will be going to Virginia soon. A Trump spokesperson said, “Virginia loves President Donald J. Trump and his MAGA movement will be delivering a major victory to Trump-endorsed businessman Glenn Youngkin. President Trump looks forward to being back in Virginia! Details will be released when appropriate.”

To be clear, the current message from Team Trump does not indicate if he will be going to Virginia before or after the election.

The prospect of Trump showing up in the final days of this critical race is being viewed as a potential anchor for Youngkin.

It doesn’t say Trump will be back in Virginia before next Tuesday’s election. But this is certainly a reminder to voters of the Trump-Youngkin ties. https://t.co/erikMCWpbX — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 27, 2021

McAuliffe was quick to tweet about Trump potentially coming to Virginia before next Tuesday.

Donald Trump is coming to Virginia to campaign for his handpicked guy Glenn Youngkin. Enough of this MAGA nonsense. We will defeat Trump once again this November! — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 27, 2021

Youngkin was questioned on the campaign trail about whether he would want Trump to campaign for him. President Joe Biden mocked Youngkin at McAuliffe’s Tuesday night rally and asked if he’s “embarrassed” to be seen publicly with the former president.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com