Trump is Pissed Off About Andrew Giuliani’s MAGA Campaign For New York Governor: Report

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, is running a full bore MAGA-themed campaign to become the Empire State’s governor. One problem, though — he, reportedly, does not have the blessing of former President Donald Trump.

In a New York magazine feature on Andrew Giuliani’s longshot bid, Olivia Nuzzi reports that Trump is not on board. According to Nuzzi, the former president had already thrown his lot in with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) — a longtime Trump favorite.

The mayor’s son claims that Trump has previously spoken well of his campaign to replace Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY)

“‘Giuliani versus Cuomo, that’s a heavyweight fight. You’d sell out the Garden with that,’” Giuliani told Nuzzi, purportedly quoting Trump.

In an attempt to butter up the former president that was as transparent as it was comical, Giuliani then complimented Trump’s physique.

“He looks like he’s in fighting shape right now,” the younger Giuliani said. “He looks good. He looks like he’s probably in the best shape that I’ve seen him in five, six years.”

Nuzzi, however, reports that Giuliani shouldn’t waste his time. From the feature:

But Trump is not happy with what Giuliani has been telling the press about their relationship. “The president did not encourage him to run. They had a friendly conversation, he likes him, but he did not tell him to run,” the person close to Trump said. “His appreciation and high regard for Rudy is probably impacting his decision to respond or not respond to slightly inaccurate claims made by Andrew.”

The report tracks with a piece put out earlier this week by Politico asserting that Trump-world is warning candidates not to pretend they have the backing of the former president when they actually don’t.

“Lots of candidates pretend to have the support of President Trump,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told Politico. “Most are full of shit.”

