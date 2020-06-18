Trump Lashes Out About Trailing Biden in Battleground States: ‘The Polls Are Fake’ — ‘In My Polls We’re Ahead’

President Donald Trump lashed out when confronted with polling that shows Joe Biden beating him in battleground states by saying that “The polls are fake!” and repeatedly asserting that “in my polls, we’re ahead!”

During a brief interview for Gray Television, Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro told Trump “You’re behind in the polls in those battleground states right now,” and asked “What’s your plan to catch up to Joe Biden, and will you debate him in the fall?”

“Well it’s like with Hillary, I was behind in the polls in the battleground states in every poll, and then I ended up winning all those states,” Trump said, but went on to deny that he’s behind in the polls at all.

“I don’t believe we’re behind because in my polls we’re ahead. We have polls, and in my polls we’re ahead,” Trump said. “But polls are fake, just like the reporters and the news are fake. There’s so much of it that’s false. And that excludes you of course.”

“But the polls are fake and they’re called suppression polls, they’re supposed to be to take peoples enthusiasm away, and when you look at that phony CNN poll that recently came out and you look at some others, and where they go and interview Democrats or take polls, Democrats at far greater numbers than Republicans, and other things, many other things, they are suppression polls,” Trump continued. “No, we’re ahead in our polls, and some others too, by the way, but we’re ahead in our polls and especially in the battleground States. I think we’re going to do very well. I find there’s much more enthusiasm now than there was even in 2016.”

Trump’s campaign recently filed a cease and desist letter and demanded an apology from CNN over a national poll showing Biden ahead by 14 points, and battleground state polling has shown Biden leading by at times huge margins, such as the 16-point lead he has opened in Michigan.

Watch the clip above via Gray Television.

