Trump Lawyer Who Said No More Docs at Mar-a-Lago Reportedly Cooperating With Feds and Named Names

Former OAN host and attorney for former President Donald Trump, Christina Bobb, reportedly spoke with federal investigators on Friday and worked to clarify her role in signing a letter declaring Trump had no more documents at his Florida home – which turned out to be false.

Bobb signed the certified statement on June 3rd, two months before the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate with a search warrant and seized 11,000 documents wrongfully taken to the former president’s residence.

NBC’s Marc Caputo reported Bobb “named two other Trump attorneys involved with the case.” Bobb reportedly told investigators that the letter she signed was drafted by Evan Corcoran, who was Trump’s “lead lawyer” at the time.

“Bobb also spoke to investigators about Trump legal adviser Boris Epshteyn, who she said did not help draft the statement but was minimally involved in discussions about the records, according to the sources,” Caputo added.

Caputo also reported some bombshell statements from sources close to Bobb who said she insisted the letter be written with “a disclaimer.” Bobb would only sign a certification that read it was “based upon the information that has been provided to me.”

Bobb identified Corcoran as the individual who provided that “information” to her, Caputo reported, adding:

“She had to insist on that disclaimer twice before she signed it,” said one source who spoke with Bobb about what she told investigators. “She is not criminally liable,” the source said. “She is not going to be charged. She is not pointing fingers. She is simply a witness for the truth.”

“People made [Bobb] the fall guy — or fall gal, for what it’s worth — and it’s wrong,” the source added. “Yes, she signed the declaration. No one disputes that. But what she signed is technically accurate… The people who told her to sign it should know better.”

The Washington Post reported in late September Bobb had hired her own lawyer. Bobb retained Florida-based former prosecutor John Lauro and “made it known to Trump allies that she is willing to cooperate and be interviewed by the Justice Department,” noted the Post at the time.

