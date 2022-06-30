Trump Makes Nice When Newsmax Asks if DeSantis Could Be His Running Mate in 2024 – Wanders Off Topic Before Actually Answering

Former President Donald Trump made nice when Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty asked if he’d entertain Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his 2024 running mate, but wandered off topic before he could actually answer.

The buzz around DeSantis 2024 has intensified recently with the combination of stronger-than-usual showings by the guv in certain polls and the potential for the January 6 hearings to damage Trump politically.

On Thursday’s edition of Newsmax’s Wake Up America, Finnerty rolled out his exclusive interview with Trump, which was taped Wednesday in New Jersey. After repeating his election lies and non-tweet statements about the January 6 hearings, Finnerty popped the question on DeSantis’s behalf.

Trump started to answer in almost gracious fashion (three seconds in, he took credit for DeSantis’s success), but then sauntered over to other subjects, never to return:

FINNERTY: Could you envision a world, sir, where there is a Trump DeSantis ticket in 2024? TRUMP: Well, I get along with them. I was very responsible for his success because I endorsed him and he went up like a rocket ship, just like I endorsed Mary Miller the other day, who supposedly was not going to win. And she won. Just like Darren Bailey is doing great. He just won. Yeah. I think he’s going to beat Pritzker, one of the worst governors of the country. FINNERTY: The Democrats apparently wanted that race. Several of these races– TRUMP: They say that. FINNERTY: [00:12:28] They’re missing something. TRUMP: They like to say that. They always like to say that, they take somebody that’s doing well and they say he’s the one we want. He’s, it’s called disinformation, just like Russia, Russia, Russia. It’s disinformation. Right? They said it about Mastriano was great last year in Pennsylvania. They said, oh, it was obvious, I endorsed him. It was obvious he was going to win. And they said it about him in Pennsylvania. Oh, we want him. They don’t want him. It’s just the opposite. But they say we want him or we want Bailey, and that’s not the way it works. But I think we’re going to have some tremendous candidates and some very successful countries.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com