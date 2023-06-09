Trump Privately Heaped Praise on Whoever Deleted Hillary’s Emails, Indictment Reveals

The Justice Department made public the criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump on Friday, detailing 37 criminal counts related to the former president’s retention of classified documents.

The lengthy indictment includes many seemingly damning anecdotes regarding Trump’s behavior, including one in which his lawyers recount Trump’s desire not to cooperate with authorities investigating the missing documents.

The indictment notes that two of Trump’s lawyers, referred to only as “Attorney 1” and “Trump Attorney 2” met with Trump at “the Mar-a-Lago Club to discuss the response to the May 11 Subpoena.”

“Trump Attorney 1 and Trump Attorney 2 told TRUMP that they needed to search for documents that would be responsive to the subpoena and provide a certification that there had been compliance with the subpoena,” the indictment reads, adding:

TRUMP, in sum and substance, made the following statements, among others, as memorialized by Trump Attorney 1: a. I don’t want anybody looking, I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don’t, I don’t want you looking through my boxes. b. Well what if we, what happens if we just don’t respond at all or don’t play ball with them? c. Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here? d. Well look isn’t it better if there are no documents

The indictment then recounts “Attorney 1” praising whoever deleted Hillary Clinton’s emails and implying he was looking for someone to do something similar for him:

While meeting with Trump Attorney 1 and Trump Attorney 2 on May 23, TRUMP, in sum and substance, told the following story, as memorialized by Trump Attorney 1:

[Attorney], he was great, he did a great job. You know what? He said, he said that it – that it was him. That he was the one who deleted all of her emails, the 30,000 emails, because they basically dealt with her scheduling and her going to the gym and her having beauty appointments. And he was great. And he, so she didn’t get in any trouble because he said that he was the one who deleted them.

“TRUMP related the story more than once that day,” the indictment adds.

Clinton also mentioned her own emails on Friday, before the indictment was unsealed, promoting swag for sale at her Onward Together PAC website.

