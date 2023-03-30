Trump Rages at ‘Racist’ Charles Blow For Saying He Should Be Prosecuted ‘Because I’m WHITE’ — But DID He Say That?

Former President Donald Trump raged at New York Times columnist Charles Blow over the false claim that Blow supports Trump’s prosecution “because I’m WHITE” — and called the veteran scribe a “racist” to boot.

On Thursday morning, Trump lashed out at Blow — who is Black — by posting an attack to his Truth Social account demeaning the writer as a “racist” and referring to him by the name “Charles Blowhard”:

Racist Columnist Charles Blowhard of the Failing New York Times, a sick degenerate who doesn’t like our Country or the values that made it great, prior to its massive FAILURE over the last two years, writes that I should be prosecuted by Radical Left, Soros Backed Lunatics, even without evidence, because I’m WHITE. What has our Country come to? With Blowhard’s racist words and innuendo, dumb as he is, bad things happen, and we are now a Nation in Decline being stupidly led into Workd War lll.

But nothing in Blow’s most recent columns supports the accusation that Trump made. The most recent column is about Trump’s rally in Waco. The previous two columns deal with Trump’s potential indictment in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, but neither mentions race as a factor.

It’s possible that what triggered Trump was Blow’s March 15 column entitled “Donald Trump Must Be Prosecuted,” in which Blow mentions “equal justice” but explicitly references economic factors, as in this passage:

If we establish a precedent that amassing a significant threat to society is a ward against enforcement of the law, it makes a mockery of the law. It would reinforce what was already a persistent problem in the criminal justice system: unequal treatment of the rich and powerful, compared to that of the poor and powerless.

He goes on to quote extensively from the book “The Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Prison” by Jeffrey Reiman and Paul Leighton.

On the March 16 edition of MSNBC’s The Last Word, Blow talked about his column with host Lawrence O’Donnell and did not mention Trump’s race in that context either.

Watch above via MSNBC’s The Last Word.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com