Former President Donald Trump is escalating his calls for Americans to protest on his behalf.

In a post to his Truth Social platform Wednesday morning, the former president went on an all-caps rant denouncing the state of the country.

“MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA. THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN,” Trump wrote. “CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR “LEADER” IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!”

One can only presume that when Trump writes “OUR ‘LEADER’ IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED,” he is making reference to himself — given that few have mocked President Joe Biden more relentlessly than Trump.

Trump, on several occasions of late, has called for his supporters to hit the streets on his behalf. Such calls have gotten more scrutiny since Jan. 6 — although recent pro-Trump demonstrations have been very small.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com