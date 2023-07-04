Trump Starts Independence Day By Sharing ‘F*CK BIDEN’ Meme on Social Media at 2AM

How did former President Donald Trump celebrate Independence Day? Well, he lit off some fireworks, but not the literal kind, more like that aggro and angry political potshots he’s known for by sharing a late-night meme that read “F*ck Biden” on social media in the wee hours of July 4th.

Adjudged by his social media behavior on Truth Social, Trump appeared to be up late into the wee hours before putting his phone down. The meme that the former president shared read in script lettering, “81 million votes …. and I’ve never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life. ” Below the script is a flag that reads “F*ck Biden” because that’s the state of public political discourse from Trump’s loyal base of supporters.

Now it’s not like July 4th is some sacrosanct holiday, but it is the day that the nation celebrates its independence and opts for sheer patriotism celebrated through backyard barbecues, block parties, and, yes, fireworks. One would like to think that such crass sloganeering would be put aside on this day, especially from a former president towards the current sitting president, Joe Biden.

But standard decorum from former presidents is not something that Trump appears to care much about, or at least prioritize over “owning the libs.” He is the former Decorum Flouter in Chief (TM), and his e

ntire schtick is to piss off the establishment as a way to monetize a significant but declining base of supporters off of whim he can monetize his schlocky merch. In many ways, it’s as clear an expression of the American way as you may ever see.

Happy Fourth of July.

