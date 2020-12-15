Trump Reportedly Considering Pushing New AG to Announce Special Counsel for Hunter Biden Probe

Hunter Biden is under investigation for his foreign business deadlings. The investigation has apparently been going on since 2018, but according to a Wall Street Journal report, Attorney General Bill Barr worked behind the scenes to keep the news from being publicly disclosed during the campaign.

President Donald Trump publicly blasted Barr in the wake of that reporting, and now Barr is on the way out.

The Journal reported prior to the announcement of Barr leavint that the president was considering pushes for a special counsel investigation into 1) the Hunter Biden matter, and 2) his own baseless claims about the election results.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday night that the president is considering pushing incoming Acting AG Jeffrey Rosen on both matters.

The AP report notes that Trump “could end up quickly disappointed” if he thinks Rosen would go farhter than Barr did, but adds, “Trump is still weighing his options, considering whether to pressure Rosen to make the special counsel appointment or, if needed, to replace the acting attorney general with someone more likely to carry out his wishes.”

