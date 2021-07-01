Trump Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ By Weisselberg Indictment: ‘This is Going to Hurt Sleepy Joe’

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly “thrilled” by the news that the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will be indicted, saying that he thinks the case will be a political liability for President Joe Biden.

News of the indictments on tax-related charges reached Trump during a conference call with advisers on Monday, one of whom told Politico Playbook that Trump was “thrilled” and convinced the case would “hurt Sleepy Joe”:

The former president was on a conference call with his advisers Monday discussing his favorite topic — revenge — when he was interrupted with an update on the Manhattan D.A.’s investigation. He would not be personally indicted, Trump was told — only Weisselberg and the Trump Organization would be. Trump was thrilled by what he saw as light charges, and according to one of the advisers on the call, his mind raced to 2024. “Just wait until 2024, you’ll see,” Trump said. The former president implied that the legal case would be seen as a political witch hunt that would backfire on Democrats. “This is going to hurt Sleepy Joe.” The adviser had the impression that Trump, who was already coming off a high from the large crowd at his rally in Ohio last weekend, was emboldened by the news. “Now he’s definitely going to run for president” again, the person said.

Trump aides also told Playbook that Trump remains much more consumed with the idea that he will be declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election and reinstated to the presidency, a constitutional impossibility.

The charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are related to the payment of taxes on the company’s fringe benefits.

