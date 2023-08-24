Trump Stayed Up Really REALLY Late Trolling Fox News Debate — Praising Vivek Ramaswamy

Former President Donald Trump may not have been at the first debate, but he couldn’t resist staying up until 2:20 am delivering commentary on the show that included trolling some and praising one Vivek Ramaswamy.

On Wednesday night, eight candidates took the stage for a debate moderated by Fox News anchor Bret Baier and fellow Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Fox News, while Trump skipped the proceeding to do Carlson’s Twitter/X show.

Trump promoted that interview with a message boasting about the sketchy metric of Tweet views to claim a large audience, writing “Looks like the Tucker Carlson interview will end up with an ‘over 100 Million’ number. Wow!”

Hours after the debate and Trump’s counterprogramming interview wrapped up, Trump was still at it on his Truth Social platform dropping pearls of a sort on fellow debate-watchers.

As the hour neared 1 am, Trump pointed out that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis failed to brag about the number of votes Trump got in a presidential election in Florida as compared to the number of votes DeSantis got in an off-year gubernatorial election, as one would naturally expect.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is always talking about the number of votes he got in Florida. He doesn’t say that I got a record 1.1 Million more votes than him. He forgot!!!” Trump wrote.

Shortly after 2 am, Trump posted a clip of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie getting booed during an exchange with Ramaswamy, who bore the brunt of the attacks from other candidates onstage Wednesday night.

“Why is Chris Christie wasting his time. Look at the crowds reaction to him!” Trump wrote.

A few minutes later, Trump posted a video clip of Vivek Ramaswamy with the caption “This answer gave Vivek Ramaswamy a big WIN in the debate because of a thing called TRUTH. Thank you Vivek!”

“President Trump, I believe, was the best president of the 21st century!” Ramaswamy said in the clip.

That was at 2:20 am, at which point it appears Trump signed off for the night.

