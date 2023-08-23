‘Bitchy Little Man’: Tucker Carlson Rips Into Ex-Fox Colleague Chris Wallace In Nasty Trump Interview

Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News in April, dropped a crass insult on one of his former colleagues while interviewing former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Trump sat down with Carlson as counter-programming to the Fox News-hosted GOP presidential debate and the pair kicked off their discussion by with jabs at the mainstream media including Fox.

The conversation eventually turned to Joe Biden and Carlson suggested that someone other than Biden is actually running the U.S. as Biden is a puppet.

“Well, somebody else has to be. I don’t think he’s capable of doing anything. Look, when I debated him, I said, how come? And this was in front of probably not a friend of yours, Chris Wallace. He was the moderator,” Trump replied, recalling the 2020 presidential election.

“Not a friend,” Carlson agreed.

“I said, why did. Why is it, he wants to be Mike, but he doesn’t have the talent? It’s one of those,” Trump continued.

“Bitchy little man,” Carlson interjected.

“He wanted to be his father, but he didn’t have the talent of his. His father was great,” Trump continued, praising Chris Wallace’s father Mike Wallace.

“Little fussy man,” Carlson interrupted again.

“His father interviewed me in 60 Minutes. It was actually a ten. Can you believe it,” Trump continued.

Carlson laughing loudly replied, “His father had a talent at least.”

Carlson and Trump continued discussing the 2020 presidential debates.

Watch the full clip above.

