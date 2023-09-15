Trump Backs Striking Auto Workers: They Are ‘Being Sold Down The River By Their Leadership’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former President Donald Trump appeared to back striking auto workers during his interview with Meet the Press anchor Kristen Welker.

Welker sat with Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey residence and spoke about several topics, including the House GOP’s recent impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and the notion of his self-pardoning at the end of his term.

Welker asked Trump to weigh in on the brewing stand-off between the UAW and auto manufacturers, culminating Friday in 13,000 auto workers protesting by walking off the job.

“Mr. President, whose side are you on in this?” the newly named Meet the Press anchor asked.

“I’m on the side of making our country great,” Trump replied. “The auto workers are not going to have any jobs when you come right down to it, because if you take a look at what they’re doing with electric cars, electric cars are going to be made in China. The auto workers are not going to have any– I’ll tell you what…. The auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership, and their leadership should endorse Trump.”

“The reason is you’ve got to have choice, like in school. I want school choice. I also want choice for cars. If somebody wants gasoline and somebody wants all-electric, they can do whatever they want,” Trump added.

Trump hit a similar note in an early Friday morning social media post, writing:

The all Electric Car is a disaster for both the United Auto Workers and the American Consumer. They will all be built in China and, they are too expensive, don’t go far enough, take too long to charge, and pose various dangers under certain atmospheric conditions. If this happens, the United Auto workers will be wiped out, along with all other auto workers in the United States. The all Electric Car policy is about as dumb as Open Borders and No Voter I.D. IT IS A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER!

Watch above via NBC News.

