Former President Donald Trump’s attack on his former Attorney General Bill Barr on Truth Social Sunday afternoon was only the beginning, as it turned out.

Speaking on New York’s WABC radio with his longtime confidant Roger Stone (whom he pardoned back in 2020), Trump – at three different points in the conversation — went after Barr over his assessment that Trump is “toast” if half of what is charged in the 37-count federal indictment against him is true.

“This thing is a disgrace,” Trump said of the indictment against him. “And virtually everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Barr, who, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless. He wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do. But everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment.”

Later in the interview, Stone asked Trump whether the man he installed as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer was secretly working against him.

“Do you believe that former Attorney General Bill Barr is in fact part of the Deep State?” Stone asked.

Trump refused to go quite that far.

“I think he’s a coward who didn’t do his job,” he said, adding, “We had unbelievable people, as you know, in the administration. But we also had some that we got wrong. And Bill Barr was a mistake.”

The former president went on to take a personal shot at Barr.

“And now he goes and he sits down — if they can find a chair for him, because it’s not that easy — and he sits down and he just bloviates and it’s disgraceful,” Trump said. “It’s actually unpatriotic. It’s so bad for our country, just so bad. But, you know, he’s got a lot of hatred.”

After transitioning to a few other topics — such as his continued criticism of 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, and a call to his supporters to “protest peacefully” on his behalf — Trump took one more shot at his ex-attorney general.

“When I talk about a slob like Bill Barr, just a stupid person in a lot of ways, this is really not the standard,” Trump said.

Listen above, via WABC Radio.

