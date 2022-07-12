Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone: Trump Should’ve Conceded 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump should have conceded the 2020 election, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Cipollone, who served as Trump’s White House counsel in the last years of his administration, gave testimony to the committee on Friday. The footage was shown during Tuesday’s committee hearing.

“Mr. Cipollone told us he agreed with the testimony that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), a member of the committee.

In response to being asked by the committee if agreed with conclusions made by former Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump campaign lawyer Matt Morgan “that there was no evidence of election fraud sufficient to undermine the outcome in a particular state,” Cipollone said, “Yes, I agree with that.”

“Mr. Cipollone also specifically testified that he believed that Donald Trump should have conceded the election,” said Murphy.

When asked if Trump should’ve conceded the election, Cipollone said, “If your question is did I believe he should concede the election at a point in time, yes, I did.”

Meadows “shared this view,” according to Murphy.

“As early as that Nov. 23rd meeting, we understand that there was discussion about the president possibly conceding the election,” said the committee to Cipollone. “And specifically, we understand that Mark Meadows assured both you and Attorney General Barr that the president would eventually agree to a graceful exit. Do you remember Mr. Meadows making any such representation?”

Cipollone said that “without getting into that meeting, I would say that that is a statement and a sentiment that I heard from Mark Meadows.”’

“It wasn’t a one-time statement,” he added.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

