#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames and #Kraken Trend on Twitter After a Catastrophically Embarrassing Weekend For the ‘Elite Strike Force’
On Twitter Sunday evening, the complementing hashtags “#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames” and “#Kraken” trended following an embarrassing weekend for President Donald Trump’s legal team, which culminated on Sunday night in the Trump campaign’s Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis distancing themselves from fellow attorney Sidney Powell.
The phrase “release the kraken” — which has already become a joke of sorts on Twitter — stems from Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis this past Thursday tweeting, “[email protected] and @SidneyPowell1 RELEASED THE KRAKEN!”
Now it appears the “Kraken” was released on the Trump campaign instead.
.@RudyGiuliani and @SidneyPowell1 RELEASED THE KRAKEN!
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 19, 2020
After Giuliani and Ellis’ statement, Twitter quickly reacted with some vicious clap-backs. To wit:
But, then who is going to release the Kraken? pic.twitter.com/GERHzd4RJQ
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 22, 2020
You might say the Trump legal team … released the Kraken pic.twitter.com/SLb2rWnpXN
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) November 22, 2020
Powell is leaving her position to spend more time with the Kraken.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 22, 2020
Update: Kraken not on the President’s legal team. pic.twitter.com/vIfj9Dz2KF
— Schooley (@Rschooley) November 22, 2020
Trump Legal Team: RELEASE THE KRAKEN!!!
10 minutes later: The Kraken has been disbarred.
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 22, 2020
Kraken alert: Sidney Powell is now practicing law on her own. pic.twitter.com/jV72pjIPTm
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 22, 2020
Does this mean kraken will not be released? pic.twitter.com/4Y0yLbsc9R
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 22, 2020
The Twitter hashtag “#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames” also emerged popular on Sunday night, featuring potent jokes aimed at the Trump legal team’s own comments billing themselves as an “elite strike force.”
#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames The Four Treasons pic.twitter.com/YF1BZCUhYM
— Dr. Samone (@DrSamone1) November 22, 2020
Little Shop of Morons #TrumpLegalTeamNicknames pic.twitter.com/eBdZ7kn8Dp
— Irishlass 🍀🗽 (@Resistnow30) November 22, 2020
#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames The Insane Clown Posse pic.twitter.com/dVZW7PAjAC
— Barbara Emma (@MsBarbaraEmma) November 22, 2020
One Flew Over The Coup Coup's Nest#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames pic.twitter.com/7JYbLS08tF
— Antifa Chief Human Resources Officer (@AbridgedThe) November 22, 2020
