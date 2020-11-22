On Twitter Sunday evening, the complementing hashtags “#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames” and “#Kraken” trended following an embarrassing weekend for President Donald Trump’s legal team, which culminated on Sunday night in the Trump campaign’s Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis distancing themselves from fellow attorney Sidney Powell.

The phrase “release the kraken” — which has already become a joke of sorts on Twitter — stems from Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis this past Thursday tweeting, “[email protected] and @SidneyPowell1 RELEASED THE KRAKEN!”

Now it appears the “Kraken” was released on the Trump campaign instead.

After Giuliani and Ellis’ statement, Twitter quickly reacted with some vicious clap-backs. To wit:

But, then who is going to release the Kraken? pic.twitter.com/GERHzd4RJQ — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 22, 2020

You might say the Trump legal team … released the Kraken pic.twitter.com/SLb2rWnpXN — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) November 22, 2020

Powell is leaving her position to spend more time with the Kraken. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 22, 2020

Update: Kraken not on the President’s legal team. pic.twitter.com/vIfj9Dz2KF — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 22, 2020

Trump Legal Team: RELEASE THE KRAKEN!!! 10 minutes later: The Kraken has been disbarred. — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 22, 2020

Kraken alert: Sidney Powell is now practicing law on her own. pic.twitter.com/jV72pjIPTm — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 22, 2020

Does this mean kraken will not be released? pic.twitter.com/4Y0yLbsc9R — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 22, 2020

The Twitter hashtag “#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames” also emerged popular on Sunday night, featuring potent jokes aimed at the Trump legal team’s own comments billing themselves as an “elite strike force.”

One Flew Over The Coup Coup's Nest#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames pic.twitter.com/7JYbLS08tF — Antifa Chief Human Resources Officer (@AbridgedThe) November 22, 2020

