#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames and #Kraken Trend on Twitter After a Catastrophically Embarrassing Weekend For the ‘Elite Strike Force’

By Zachary PetrizzoNov 22nd, 2020, 7:16 pm

On Twitter Sunday evening, the complementing hashtags “#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames” and “#Kraken” trended following an embarrassing weekend for President Donald Trump’s legal team, which culminated on Sunday night in the Trump campaign’s Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis distancing themselves from fellow attorney Sidney Powell.

The phrase “release the kraken” — which has already become a joke of sorts on Twitter — stems from Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis this past Thursday tweeting, “[email protected] and @SidneyPowell1 RELEASED THE KRAKEN!”

Now it appears the “Kraken” was released on the Trump campaign instead.

After Giuliani and Ellis’ statement, Twitter quickly reacted with some vicious clap-backs. To wit:

The Twitter hashtag “#TrumpLegalTeamNicknames” also emerged popular on Sunday night, featuring potent jokes aimed at the Trump legal team’s own comments billing themselves as an “elite strike force.”

