Tucker Carlson Has Reportedly Been Telling People He Voted for Kanye in the 2020 Election

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has reportedly been telling associates that he voted for Kanye West in last year’s presidential election — while snubbing former President Donald Trump.

“It’s his way of saying that he’s not just another Trumpette at Fox News like Sean Hannity,” a source told Politico about the alleged claim.

West ran on the “Birthday Party” ticket as a third-party candidate in the 2020 election, garnering more than 60,000 votes in the 12 states where he managed to appear on the ballot. That list did not include Florida, where Carlson is registered to vote, which means he would have had to take the extra step of scrawling West’s name as a write-in candidate.

Lee County, where Carlson resides, does not record votes for write-in candidates. That precludes the possibility of finding physical evidence that would prove how Carlson voted, though voting records indicate that he did show up to vote in person.

The 52-year-old primetime host has never publicly disclosed voting against Trump, with whom he often communicated during Trump’s tenure in the White House. But he did speak favorably about West on his program, telling viewers in the August before the election that “on foundational questions about life and children and what happens when you die, no one with a national platform has been more honest or sincere or effective than Kanye West … in generations.” He also, according to Politico, went to visit the hip hop star in Wyoming before the election.

Carlson previously said he failed to vote in the 2016 election because he lived in Washington, D.C. at the time, and felt it was futile. “I didn’t vote this time, I never do,” he told Business Insider the following year. “I’m registered with a party that I sincerely despise because I think it’s really a force for bad in this country, and it’s the Democratic Party. But I’m registered because I live in the district, it’s a one-party state and the one election I always vote in is the mayor’s race because it matters. I own property there, I raised four children there.”

