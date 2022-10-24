Tucker Carlson Threatened NRCC Chairman After Staffer Demeaned Fox Host’s Son: Report

Tucker Carlson reportedly threatened National Republican Campaign Committee chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) over several disparaging comments he had heard about him and the Fox News host’s son, Buckley Carlson.

Axios reports that the elder Carlson’s problem with Emmer is based on a Daily Beast article on how House Republicans are deciding who will take over which leadership positions, assuming they capture a congressional majority in the midterm elections. The report describes how Emmer is in competition against Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) to be the GOP’s majority whip. It includes a quote from an unnamed source who claimed Banks hired Carlson’s son to his office years ago to pander to the “establishment.”

“Deep down, he dies to be liked by the Establishment,” said the anonymous GOP strategist. “He hires Tucker Carlson’s son, a 24-year-old kid, to be his communications director.”

Axios’ report says Carlson’s father was angered by the comment, so he called Emmer and demanded he find out who said that about his son. This was described as an ultimatum since the influential Fox host reportedly told Emmer he “would have no other choice but to blame Emmer himself” unless he named the staffer.

“Emmer repeatedly asserted to Carlson that his office had nothing to do with the background quote about Carlson’s son,” Axios reported. “Carlson was unpersuaded. He made clear to Emmer that he now had a personal problem with him. In an effort to pacify Carlson, Emmer worked to distance his office from the quote — and even to shift blame to another member of leadership’s staff, according to two sources familiar with his private comments. Carlson does not believe this and still blames Emmer for the story.”

