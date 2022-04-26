Tucker Carlson To Speak At Iowa Summit, Raising Eyebrows And Speculation of a Presidential Run

Fox New’s top-rated host Tucker Carlson will headline the 2022 FAMiLY Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa this July, announced the FAMiLY Leader on Tuesday.

The FAMiLY Leader is a socially conservative Chrisitan political organization, whose annual gathering has become a regular stomping ground for potential GOP presidential candidates. In 2021, the FAMiLY Leadership Summit was addressed by potential 2024 presidential candidates like former VP Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD).

The announcement Carlson would address the summit was quickly shared and reshared by political pundits and observers speculating on the Fox News host’s future ambitions.

“Tucker Carlson heading to Iowa, home of the presidential caucuses, this summer. This particular group’s gathering has long been an event attended by Republicans with presidential ambitions,” wrote CBS News’ Robert Costa.

“Tucker Carlson is appearing at the Family Leader summit in Iowa, a typically influential political forum in Iowa GOP politics ahead of presidential cycles,” noted the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman.

Lincoln Project co-founder and one-time GOP political operative Rick Wilson replied to Haberman: “He’s running!”

Author Bakari Sellers commented, “I’ve told anyone whod listen he’s a dark horse for the GOP nomination. You put bigotry in a brooks brothers suit, you have a chance.”

Brent Griffiths, a senior politics reporter for Insider, noted of the event:

Same event where Trump said John McCain was not a war hero because he was captured — lots of crazy moments over the years

Shane Goldmacher, a national politics reporter at the Times, jested, “The old saying that no one winds up in Iowa by accident…”

Journalist David Freedlander, however, poured some cold water on the idea of Carlson running, writing:

“Before everyone gets too excited, just take a breath: no way someone gives up a lucrative TV bid to run for president, especially considering that they would have their finances and personal life examined in way they haven’t been before. Guy’s never been elected to anything!”

Only time will tell whose take is correct on Carlson’s intentions, but if the frenzy of speculation regarding Carlson’s speech is an indication of anything it’s that Carlson is more influential than ever and the 2024 presidential election is already heating up.

