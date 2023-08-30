Tucker Carlson’s Latest Go-To For Attention? Trump Getting Assassinated

Former President Donald Trump’s looming hypothetical assassination is on the verge of becoming a go-to for Tucker Carlson to try and get attention as he navigates post-Fox News media life.

Trump skipped a debate moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to do Carlson’s Twitter/X show in an interview that was simulcast on Real America’s Voice, and that took a lot of dark turns.

In one bonkers exchange, Trump and Carlson banter about the possibility that Trump’s own Justice Department was an accessory to the murder of Jeffrey Epstein — which Carlson then reveals is an amuse bouche for the main course of Trump potentially being murdered by a mysterious “they”:

TUCKER CARLSON: So the reason I’m asking you is I’m looking at the trajectory since 2015 when you got into politics, you know, for real. And then one, they started with protests against you, massive protests, organized protest by the left, and then it moved to impeachment twice. Right. And now indictment. I mean, the next stages is violence. Is, are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you? Honestly. DONALD TRUMP: They’re savage animals. They are people that are sick, really sick. You have great people in the Democrat Party. You have great people that are Democrats. Most of the people in our country are fantastic. And I’m representing everybody. I’m not just Republicans, but I represent everybody. I’m the president of everybody…

Trump wandered off-topic and never returned.

But Carlson resurrected the notion in an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of The Adam Carolla Show. Host Adam Carolla asked Carlson what “the future holds,” and the answer was “assassination”:

ADAM CAROLLA: What do you think the future holds? Is it? TUCKER CARLSON: I don’t know. ADAM CAROLLA: I mean, are they going to let Trump be president? TUCKER CARLSON: No, of course. I mean, look, if, you know, they protested him, they called him names. He won anyway. They impeached him twice on ridiculous pretenses. They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6 in order to impeach him again. It didn’t work. He came back. Then they indicted him. It didn’t work. He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times. And every single time his popularity rose. If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest. Then you go to impeachment. Now you go to indictment and none of them work. What’s next? I mean, you know, graph it out, man! We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that! But I don’t, I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion. You know what it been like. They have decided, permanent Washington. Both parties have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have it.

Watch above via The Adam Carolla Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com