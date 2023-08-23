WATCH: Tucker Asks Trump If He Fears ‘They’ Will Try to Kill Him

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked former President Donald Trump if he was worried that his enemies would try to kill him during an interview that coincided with the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday.

Trump skipped the Fox News-hosted presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for a Bedminster sit-down with Carlson, who was ousted from Fox News in April.

In a teaser trailer published ahead of the debate on Wednesday, Carlson could be heard asking such questions as, “Do you think Epstein killed himself?” and “Do you think we’re moving towards civil war?”

Carlson then said, “It started with protests against you and then it moved to impeachment twice, and now indictment. Are you worried that they’re gonna try and kill you?”

“Why wouldn’t they try and kill you? Honestly,” Carlson added.

“They’re savage animals. They are people that are sick,” replied Trump in the trailer, though it is currently unclear as to whether this comment came right after Carlson’s question.

Asked by Carlson whether it was possible that there could be “open conflict,” Trump responded, “I can say this. There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen, there’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen, and that’s probably a bad combination.”

Several prominent conservative commentators have either predicted or suggested the possibility of a second American civil war. Podcast host Tim Pool declared a civil war following Trump’s indictment earlier this month.

According to a 2022 YouGov poll, 40% of Americans believe that a civil war between Democrats and Republicans is likely in the future.

The full interview with air on Carlson’s Twitter account at 8:55 p.m. EDT.

