Twitter Announces Partnership With Reuters and AP to Address Misinformation

Twitter has announced a partnership with Reuters and the Associated Press to address misinformation on the social media platform.

“We are committed to making sure that when people come to Twitter to see what’s happening, they are able to easily find reliable information,” the announcement says. “Twitter will be able to expand the scale and increase the speed of our efforts to provide timely, authoritative context across the wide range of global topics and conversations that happen on Twitter every day.”

One thing this partnership plans to do is ensure “credible information is available in real time around key conversations as they emerge on Twitter, especially where facts are in dispute or when Twitter’s Curation team doesn’t have the specific expertise or access to a high enough volume of reputable reporting on Twitter.”

This new collaboration, Twitter said, means that they will be “proactively providing context on topics garnering widespread interest including those that could potentially generate misleading information.”

Hazel Baker, Reuters head of UGC newsgathering, said in a statement, “We’re excited to partner with Twitter to leverage our deep global and local expertise to serve the public conversation with reliable information.”

Tom Januszewski, AP VP of global business development, said, “We are particularly excited about leveraging AP’s scale and speed to add context to online conversations, which can benefit from easy access to the facts.”

