Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Commits $1 Billion to Help Fight the Coronavirus

By Ken MeyerApr 8th, 2020, 9:31 am

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he will donate $1 billion of his personal fortune to relief efforts against the coronavirus.

“I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to Start Small LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief,” Dorsey announced on Tuesday. “After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and universal basic income.”

Scores of public figures have donated to Covid-19 relief efforts already, though Dorsey’s contribution stands out for not only its dollar amount, but also its cut into his overall net worth — estimated to be around $3 billion. Jeff Bezos, by comparison, said he would donate $100 million to the non-nonprofit group Feeding America, while Bill Gates announced that his charity organization would also donate $100 million to help reduce the virus’ spread and develop a vaccine.

Dorsey continued his announcement by providing a Google Doc to explain how Start Small, his limited liability company, would allocate his money throughout the crisis. After a series of tweets to explain his approach, he concluded by saying “the needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime.”

“I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

