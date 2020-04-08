Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he will donate $1 billion of his personal fortune to relief efforts against the coronavirus.

“I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to Start Small LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief,” Dorsey announced on Tuesday. “After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and universal basic income.”

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Scores of public figures have donated to Covid-19 relief efforts already, though Dorsey’s contribution stands out for not only its dollar amount, but also its cut into his overall net worth — estimated to be around $3 billion. Jeff Bezos, by comparison, said he would donate $100 million to the non-nonprofit group Feeding America, while Bill Gates announced that his charity organization would also donate $100 million to help reduce the virus’ spread and develop a vaccine.

Dorsey continued his announcement by providing a Google Doc to explain how Start Small, his limited liability company, would allocate his money throughout the crisis. After a series of tweets to explain his approach, he concluded by saying “the needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime.”

“I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

Why is #startsmall a LLC? This segments and dedicates my shares to these causes, and provides flexibility. Grants will be made from Start Small Foundation or the LLC directly based on the beneficiary org. All transfers, sales, and grants will be made public in tracking sheet. — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Why pull just from Square and not Twitter? Simply: I own a lot more Square. And I’ll need to pace the sales over some time. The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long-term because it’s helping the people we want to serve. — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now. ✌🏼 — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]