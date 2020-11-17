comScore

Twitter Erupts Over Trump Firing DHS Cybersecurity Official for Comments Defending Election as Secure: ‘Fired for Contradicting the President’

By Josh FeldmanNov 17th, 2020, 7:59 pm

Top DHS official Chris Krebs reportedly expected to be fired after the election, given his office’s public debunking of conspiracy theories surrounded the election — some by President Donald Trump himself.

But the president firing Krebs Tuesday — in tweets continuing to push more baseless claims of widespread voter fraud — shocked a lot of people:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: