Twitter Has Field Day with Don Jr’s Unprompted Insistence That Sniffing Cocaine is ‘Not My Thing’

The Twitterverse had a few things to say about Donald Trump Jr.’s seemingly random, emphatic denial that he has any connection to the White House cocaine incident.

The son of former president Donald Trump spoke before the Turning Point Action Conference over the weekend. As Trump Jr. riffed on Bidenomics, an audience member prompted him to talk about how the Secret Service reached an inconclusive end in investigating who brought cocaine into the White House.

This led to Trump Jr. denying that it could’ve been his, and he joined his father in using the incident to rip on Hunter Biden’s history with drugs.

According to Twitter, it was mine. You have the world’s most famous crackhead in residence. And somehow, it was mine, according to Twitter. I haven’t been there in like three years. I mean, think about that… My guys who I stayed in touch with — many of them just dear friends — they’re like, ‘Hey dude, there’s no way you would’ve gotten away with that.’ I go, ‘I know!’ Luckily, I don’t snort cocaine! Like, it’s just not my thing.

Trump Jr. complained about being called a “terrible person” for taking shots at Hunter Biden’s drug past.

“Addiction does not absolve you from being a piece of crap throughout every other aspect of your life,” he countered.

As it were, Trump Jr.’s unrequested denial of doing cocaine caught the attention of political observers on Twitter, many of whom responded with sarcasm and quips about what it reveals about the former president’s son.

Full Last Days of Don Jr Behind the Music vibe here https://t.co/QUYbOrvbO5 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 16, 2023

Interrupting your own incoherent story to rapidly shout "I DON'T AHHH *SNORT* COCAINE" is not the most convincing way to claim you don't snort cocaine. https://t.co/wMFCAi5GAd — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) July 16, 2023

And I don't vote for Democrats, it's not my thing. https://t.co/cEIpPm7OrG — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 16, 2023

My "I Don't Snort Cocaine" t-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt. https://t.co/CTZL6BkXaZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 16, 2023

Note that all the cocaine people on Twitter are instantly able to spot Don Jr as a user. https://t.co/VB0d8RZ9yA — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) July 16, 2023

So much of unnatural energy and unintelligible speech though. https://t.co/H79eX7eKgD — Nathan (@Gig4Nathan) July 16, 2023

Cocaine just issued a statement saying this guy is full of shit…..pic.twitter.com/Fiq60LjBlc — Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) July 16, 2023

“I don’t snort cocaine!”, he manically claims while gesticulating wildly as if he’s totally hopped up on cocaine… pic.twitter.com/EKBp0q9iHz — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 17, 2023

Let’s just say that Junior was less than convincin’. https://t.co/GAOTjDu8PL — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 16, 2023

