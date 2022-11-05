JUST IN: Twitter Officially Launches New $8 Blue Check Scheme With Slogan ‘Power to the People’

Twitter’s new option allowing users to get or keep a blue check verification badge on their account for a monthly fee is officially here.

The social media platform’s description in the app store was updated on Saturday, confirming new owner Elon Musk‘s greatly dreaded and/or highly anticipated proposal is now a reality.

“Blue checkmark: Power to the people. Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow,” the description reads.

Initial reports suggested there could be a $20 a month charge to users, but Musk quickly lowered that suggested amount to $8 as users like Stephen King kicked and screamed. The new update confirms the monthly charge will be $7.99.

Twitter’s description promises other coming changes including “half the ads & much better ones,” as well as the ability to post longer videos, and “priority ranking for quality content.”

“Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions, and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots,” the description reads.

Musk previously took issue with the amount of bots on Twitter, something that held up his purchase of the company until recently.

Since Musk took over Twitter, there have been massive layoffs as he tries to steer the company towards profitability. Defending the layoffs, the Tesla founder revealed the platform is losing millions of dollars a day. Some have flocked to other platforms in protest, like Mastodon — though reactions to that app have suggested a mostly confusing experience compared to the more straight-forward Twitter.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized in response to the layoffs, but admitted he mismanaged the company and grew it too fast. Dorsey claimed many are “angry” with him, but he takes “responsibility” for the situation.

