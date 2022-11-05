Jack Dorsey Apologizes Amid Elon Musk Twitter Layoffs: ‘I Realize Many Are Angry With Me’

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey spoke out on Saturday and apologized following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Musk’s ownership of the platform has caused plenty of controversy, but the Tesla founder has said the company’s content moderation methods have not changed yet and potential changes like a monthly charge tied to verification status through the platform are an effort to make the company profitable and hamper down on bot accounts. Musk also instituted mass layoffs.

Dorsey acknowledged on Saturday that he mismanaged his own company, attempting to grow it too quickly.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me,” Dorsey tweeted. “I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

Dorsey added that he doesn’t expect Twitter employees to be happy with him anytime soon, possibly ever.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand,” he wrote.

Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that. — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand. 💙 — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

Musk defended cutbacks on Friday, tweeting that there was no choice and he offered employees who were let go three months severance.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” he tweeted. “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Among other potential changes under Musk will be whether some suspended accounts can be reinstated, like former President Donald Trump. Musk announced recently he’d created a “content moderation panel” and no decisions on banned accounts will be made until they convene.

Musk also defended the potential monthly verification charge on Friday amid protests from some users.

“Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8,” he wrote.

Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com