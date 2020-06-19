comScore

U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York ‘Stepping Down,’ DOJ Says in Surprise Announcement

By Josh FeldmanJun 19th, 2020, 10:46 pm

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is stepping down from his position, per an announcement from the DOJ Friday that surprised a lot of people.

Attorney General Bill Barr announced that President Donald Trump plans to nominate Jay Clayton — currently serving as head of the SEC — for the position. In the interim, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito will serve as Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney.

Barr says in his statement, “I thank Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. With tenacity and savvy, Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters. I appreciate his service to the Department of Justice and our nation, and I wish him well in the future.”

UPDATE — 10:56 pm ET: There’s already reporting that says Berman was fired:

The announcement garnered a lot of surprised reactions, most notably from former SDNY U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, and with people noting how Berman’s office has been involved in notable cases concerning associates of the president:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: