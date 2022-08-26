Ukraine-Born Woman Posing as ‘Anna de Rothschild’ Infiltrated Mar-a-Lago, Rubbed Shoulders With Trump

A young European woman infiltrated the elite.

Sound familiar?

A Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine who went by “Anna de Rothschild” infiltrated Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort last year and met with his backers and even played golf with the former president, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “among other political luminaries,” according to a report published by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) this week.

The Rothschilds are a longtime prominent banking family dynasty.

According to the outlet, Rothschild, whose real name is Inna Yashchyshyn, “is now a subject of a widening FBI investigation that has delved into her past financial activities and the events that led her to the former president’s home.” She’s also under investigation in Quebec.

The 33-year-old, whose father is a truck driver in Illinois, “made several trips into the estate posing as a member of the famous family while making inroads with some of the former president’s key supporters,” reported the Post-Gazette. It’s uncertain exactly how many times Yashchyshyn visited Mar-a-Lago.

The Mar-a-Lago security breach happened a year before the raid of the Florida property, where hundreds of classified documents were stored – this could lead to suspicion that a foreign person could have access to classified information that in turn could threaten U.S. national security.

Yashchyshyn “once worked for a suburban Miami business that specializes in providing pregnant Russian mothers the option to have their babies in the U.S. to gain citizenship,” according to the Post-Gazette.

She was the president of United Hearts of Mercy, based in Miami, that was “a vehicle to help impoverished children but was actually a source of illicit funds for organized crime,” reported the Post-Gazette, citing “a statement by a certified public accountant for the charity that was provided to the FBI.”

The gig was up last March when Florida music creative director Dean Lawrence “said he met with Trump insiders at Mar-a-Lago, where he said he surprised them with the news,” according to the Post-Gazette. The insiders included Trump donor Richard Kofoed and former Trump campaign national security adviser Caroline Wren, who helped organize the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, where Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

According to the Post-Gazette:

Mr. Lawrence said he became acquainted with her because he was involved in a music company — Rothschild Media Label, where she was the president — to promote singers, including Mr. Tarasenko’s teenage daughter. Mr. Lawrence told the Trump insiders that she was not the person they thought she was and warned them: “I want to clear something up with you. I want you to know that she has nothing to do with the Rothschilds. Don’t get involved in any kind of business with her.”

Yashchyshyn’s con is reminiscent of Anna Sorokin, a fake German heiress who went by the alias “Anna Delvey.” Her saga was the subject of a Netflix series released earlier this year titled “Inventing Anna.”

