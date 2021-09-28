UPDATE: Zebras Still on the Loose

By Josh FeldmanSep 28th, 2021, 7:59 pm
 

Zebras on the Loose in Maryland

Yes, we’re still doing this.

You might remember a few weeks ago we reported on a dazzle of zebras on the loose in Maryland.

They belonged to a private farm and were spotted by many confused residents. One in particular had to explain to the authorities, “I am not drinking. I have not had any drugs. I have zebras in my backyard walking on the train tracks.”

Well, guess what. The zebras are still on the loose.

Over the past few weeks people have continued to see zebras trotting around, including Joshua DuBois, who worked in the Obama White House.

The zebras got away on August 31st and almost an entire month later they are still free.

Once again, if you see a wild zebra, do not approach it.

Mediaite will have more updates on the zebras as this story develops.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac