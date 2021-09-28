UPDATE: Zebras Still on the Loose

Yes, we’re still doing this.

You might remember a few weeks ago we reported on a dazzle of zebras on the loose in Maryland.

They belonged to a private farm and were spotted by many confused residents. One in particular had to explain to the authorities, “I am not drinking. I have not had any drugs. I have zebras in my backyard walking on the train tracks.”

Well, guess what. The zebras are still on the loose.

Over the past few weeks people have continued to see zebras trotting around, including Joshua DuBois, who worked in the Obama White House.

-Today August (6) asks me to go fishing before sunset. On the way home he calmly says “dad I saw the zebras”

-Something tells me he actually thinks he saw them. So I do a U on Croom Road, pull into some guy’s driveway and…BAM. WILD MARYLAND ZEBRAS 🤣 🦓 🦓 @fox5dc @Robert7News pic.twitter.com/uISFfuPOpS — Joshua DuBois (@joshuadubois) September 20, 2021

ZEBRA SIGHTING in Upper Marlboro, MD. Video from @wusa9 viewer Chris Horrell: pic.twitter.com/CI54iFpdNg — Jeff Ackermann (@JeffAckermann) September 22, 2021

The zebras got away on August 31st and almost an entire month later they are still free.

Once again, if you see a wild zebra, do not approach it.

Mediaite will have more updates on the zebras as this story develops.

