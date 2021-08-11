A new report is raising questions about the legality of the vote cast by the wife of former NFL star Herschel Walker during the 2020 election.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Tuesday that Walker’s spouse, Julie Blanchard, cast a 2020 absentee ballot that was registered in Georgia while she and her husband lived in Texas on Election Day. The couple own a house in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, and according to election records obtained by AJC, Blanchard put that address on the ballot she sent from the house she and Walker have in Westlake, Texas.

When reached for comment by the AJC, Blanchard said she considers herself a Georgia resident, adding that she has a driver’s license, a car, and does business in connection with the state. She also denied any wrongdoing, saying “If we’re residents in both places, is that legally wrong? If you have multiple homes, you can’t vote where you have a home?”

Blanchard declined to clarify which state she lives in most often. The AJC also looked into her voter registration history and found some interesting details.

From the report:

Prior to the 2020 election, there was no record of Blanchard voting in Georgia since 2008. In 2017, her voter registration was canceled because of inactivity. She re-registered in 2019, but it is unclear if she was automatically registered when she renewed her driver’s license. Blanchard is not registered to vote in Texas. State law determines residency based on where a voter’s “habitation is fixed,” and those who move to another state with the intention of making it their residence lose their eligibility to vote in Georgia.

The news comes as Walker, a longtime resident of Texas, is considering running as a Republican in Georgia’s senate race for 2022. If he decides to go up against Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), however, the questionable legality of Blanchard’s vote could pose a political conundrum.

Walker’s possible race entry has been backed by Donald Trump, and in turn, Walker has supported the former president and his 2020 election lies. Walker has also demanded the prosecution of those who’ve perpetrated voter fraud.

Play by the rules…..the American people demand ONLY LEGAL BALLOTS be counted. Anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) November 4, 2020

The report does not include any details on which state Walker’s vote was counted in despite the focus on Blanchard’s.

