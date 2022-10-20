Voter Intimidation Investigation Underway in Arizona After Couple Was Allegedly Filmed, Followed, and Accused of Being a ‘Mule’

The Arizona secretary of state’s office referred a report of alleged voter intimidation to the Department of Justice and Arizona’s attorney general on Wednesday, reported local media.

The complaint said that a man and his wife were filmed, followed, and accused of “being a mule” earlier in the week as they attempted to vote. Early voting began last Wednesday in the Grand Canyon State.

The alleged harassment took place at the Mesa Juvenile Court dropbox location, where there have been previous reports of people “in the vicinity” of the drop box, reported Arizona’s ABC15.

The complaint read, “There’s a group of people hanging out near the ballot dropbox filming and photographing my wife and I as we approached the dropbox and accusing us of being a mule.”

“Mule” refers to a term used by conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza who released an election conspiracy theory film titled “2000 Mules.” The widely debunked film alleges that Democratic operatives, “mules,” were hired to stuff drop boxes with illegal votes during the 2020 presidential election.

“They took a photographs of our license plate and of us and then followed us out the parking lot in one of their cars continuing to film,” the complaint notes.

Arizona has become ground zero for election denial coming out of the 2020 presidential election, which saw President Joe Biden squeak out a very narrow victory in the state. The GOP nominees for governor, secretary of state and attorney general all claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Watch above via ABC KNXV in Arizona.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com