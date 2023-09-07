VP Kamala Harris Guarantees Victory Over Trump When Confronted On Polls In New CBS Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris guaranteed she and President Joe Biden will win when CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan pointed out ex-President Donald Trump’s lead in GOP primary polls.

CBS anchor and Face the Nation host Brennan sat down with Harris during the VP’s current trip to Jakarta, Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit in an interview that will air Sunday.

In a preview clip that aired on Thursday’s edition of CBS Mornings, Brennan confronted VP Harris over the president’s age and flagging polls, then pointed out Trump’s massive lead in new polls. That’s when Harris pulled a Joe Namath:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You were dismissive of some of the Republican criticism of you and the President. When you look at current polling, the front-runner for a Republican nomination is the former president, the 45th president. VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: We will win the election… we will win re-election. There’s too much at stake and the American people know it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brennan asked about the prospect of North Korea teaming up with Russia:

MARGARET BRENNAN: South Korea has raised concern about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, as you know, is expected according to U.S. intelligence to go meet Vladimir Putin in Russia in exchange for some military support potentially here. How destabilizing would that be? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: I think that would be a huge mistake. I think it would be a huge mistake. The idea that they would be supplying ammunition to that end, is– would be a huge mistake. I also believe very strongly that for both Russia and North Korea, this will further isolate them. It is very clear that Russia has– clearly they’re very desperate. They have already experienced a strategic failure. Just think about it, at the beginning of it all, year and a half ago, the pundits were saying that this would be over in days. Well, the Ukrainians are still fighting.

Watch above via CBS Mornings.

