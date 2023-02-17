‘WAKE UP!’ Wrenching Body Cam Video Shows Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man, Cop Screaming As He Tries to Revive Him

[Warning: the above video contains disturbing content.]

Gut-wrenching body-worn camera footage shows the police shooting of 43-year-old unarmed Black man Alonzo Bagley, as well as the shattering aftermath as an officer tries to revive him.

On Feb. 3, Officer Alexander Tyler shot and killed Bagley after a foot chase while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Shreveport, Louisina. Bagley was unarmed, and video would later show his hands were up as the shot was being fired.

Tyler has been charged with negligent homicide, and the body cam footage was released on Thursday.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, anchor Anderson Cooper and CNN correspondent Ryan Young took viewers through the video.

The clips show a brief foot chase after Bagley jumps off of a second-floor balcony, then the gunshot and the aftermath, as officers apply pressure to the wound and scream at Bagley to wake up. It’s difficult to distinguish between Tyler and the other officer:

YOUNG (voice over): The officer realizes Bagley is heading out the door of a balcony and sees him jump from the second floor to the ground below. He then turns back to run through and out of the apartment downstairs to chase after Bagley. Once outside, you hear one officer yell to the other. OFFICER: He went that way. YOUNG (voice over): About five seconds later, you hear a single gunshot. (GUNSHOT) UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, no. YOUNG (voice over): It’s been one minute and 25 seconds since officers first knocked on the door. OFFICER: That’s right. Send EMS right now. Shot fired. Shots fired. YOUNG (voice over): For the next two minutes, you can hear the officers distraught and pleading with Bagley to keep breathing and see the two officers administer CPR. OFFICER: Hey, hey, hey. OFFICER: No, no, no. OFFICER: Hey, come on, come on, come on. Come on. OFFICER: No. OFFICER: Come on. OFFICER: No. Come on. Come on. OFFICER: No. No. No. OFFICER: Come on. OFFICER: Come on, man. No. Come on, dude. OFFICER: This way. OFFICER: Come on, man. OFFICER: Send EMS right now at 1019 — 1018. OFFICER: Come on, dude. Come on, dude. Stay with me. Stay with me. OFFICER: Compression. Compression. OFFICER: Stay with me, man. Stay with me. OFFICER: Come on, you’re good. You’re good, bro. Hey, you’ve got to — hey, keep breathing. Keep breathing. Keep breathing. Keep breathing. OFFICER: Stay with me, man. Stay with me. [Bleep]. OFFICER: Keep breathing. [Bleep]. Hey, you’re good. Keep breathing. Keep breathing, dude. Keep breathing. Keep breathing. Keep breathing. OFFICER: [Bleep]. Dude. OFFICER: Hey, go to — go to the front of the building. Go to the front of the building. Wave them down. Wave them down with your flashlight. Come on. Run, run, run, run, run. Hey, dude. You’re going to be alright. You’re going to be alright. Look at me. Look at me. Look at me. Look at me. Look at me. Look at me. Hey, wake up. Wake up. Look at me. Come on. Wake up. Hey, respond. Come on. Come on. Come on. Wake up. Respond. YOUNG (voice over): But he doesn’t wake up. Bagley is later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This case comes on the heels of the police beating that killed Tyre Nichols, which renewed national attention on police reform.

