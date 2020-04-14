The Washington Post is under fire for a headline it used, Tuesday, on a news story about a pastor who died of the coronavirus.

The headline, “Prominent Virginia pastor who said ‘God is larger than this dreaded virus’ dies of covid-19,” led many to believe that the newspaper was mocking the deceased man.

Prominent Virginia pastor who said “God is larger than this dreaded virus” dies of covid-19 https://t.co/i3Aq5qrDhN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 14, 2020

Journalists, commentators, and politicians joined forces to condemn the article, branding it “gross,” “sick,” and “appalling.”

This headline is gross. Go into any church, anywhere, and people are saying this. https://t.co/AyZLpRQi5H — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) April 14, 2020

wow you really owned this recently deceased man of God what a dunk https://t.co/T6O70HIAdV — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 14, 2020

If the journalistic establishment doesn’t disdain religious believers, they have a funny way of showing their supposed neutrality here. https://t.co/l9zap1voys — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 14, 2020

The Washington Post just dunking on a dead pastor. Great work guys. https://t.co/DcPVm4TUHd pic.twitter.com/ykCdPzbJ8s — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 14, 2020

Dunking on a dead pastor to own the Christians. https://t.co/h9tMe9fFuO — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 14, 2020

At best, this is a very tone-deaf tweet. At worst, it’s a cynical take on something that is no less true now than when the pastor was alive. The Washington Post again provides ammo for people who claim the media is biased against Christianity. https://t.co/VqVpHG4aDX — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 14, 2020

“Bishop Gerald Glenn was the first black chaplain of his community’s police department and a police officer before he was a pastor. He spent his life serving people and then ministering to them. It was in that service that he made a fatal error,” commented The Forward opinion editor Baty Ungar-Sargon. “He deserved better than this tweet.”

Bishop Gerald Glenn was the first black chaplain of his community’s police department and a police officer before he was a pastor. He spent his life serving people and then ministering to them. It was in that service that he made a fatal error. He deserved better than this tweet. https://t.co/hxSiBjd7O7 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 14, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]