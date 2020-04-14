comScore

Washington Post Under Fire for Headline ‘Dunking on’ Pastor Who Died of Coronavirus

By Charlie NashApr 14th, 2020, 12:09 pm
Washington Post

Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

The Washington Post is under fire for a headline it used, Tuesday, on a news story about a pastor who died of the coronavirus.

The headline, “Prominent Virginia pastor who said ‘God is larger than this dreaded virus’ dies of covid-19,” led many to believe that the newspaper was mocking the deceased man.

Journalists, commentators, and politicians joined forces to condemn the article, branding it “gross,” “sick,” and “appalling.”

“Bishop Gerald Glenn was the first black chaplain of his community’s police department and a police officer before he was a pastor. He spent his life serving people and then ministering to them. It was in that service that he made a fatal error,” commented The Forward opinion editor Baty Ungar-Sargon. “He deserved better than this tweet.”

