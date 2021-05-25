WATCH: Annoyed Psaki Responds To Peter Doocy’s Latest Wuhan Lab Query

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy’s latest volley on the Wuhan lab theory on the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic with clear annoyance.

Doocy has repeatedly questioned Psaki about the theory that the pandemic originated in the Wuhan Lab of Virology, and at Tuesday’s briefing, the press secretary was clearly getting tired of repeating herself.

“Does President Biden think these theories we hear more about now, that COVID-19 may have been man-made and escaped from a lab in China, are a wacky conspiracy theory? Or based on what he has heard and been briefed on, does he think that’s possible?” Doocy asked.

“Well, we went through this journey together yesterday, so let’s do it again,” Psaki said, then with a tense smile, added “So, the president believes there needs to be an independent investigation, one that’s run by the international community. It’s an international pandemic, it has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world. He believes the Chinese need to do more to put forward data, to be more transparent, and in the second phase of this effort, he is certainly hopeful that will be the case. And he believes that every theory should be explored through that process, but that we shouldn’t jump to conclusions before that data and that information is made available.”

At Monday’s briefing, Doocy asked “why isn’t President Biden pushing for more access, more information to get to the bottom of exactly what happened?”

Psaki responded to Doocy, in a lengthy exchange, with many of the same responses she included today; the need for the World Health Organization to complete its phase 2 investigation, the need to gain access to the data, and the need to avoid jumping to conclusions before that data is available.

Watch above via C-Span.

