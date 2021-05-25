Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blamed Twitter for the sociopolitical atmosphere that resulted in a suspicious package being sent to his house.

Paul gave an interview on Tuesday to SiriusXM radio host Julie Mason, who asked him about the incident this week in which he received an envelope full of white powder. The senator answered by speaking of the resulting investigation from the incident and how FBI has initially determined that the powder was not anthrax.

“I guess I blame sort of the stoking of anger on the Left and also I blame Twitter for allowing that anger,” said Paul. “We get threats daily on Twitter. Twitter won’t even return our phone calls. When we try to call Twitter to talk to them about it, we get nothing out of them and they just think it’s jolly well hilarious and a joke to say, well, you had six of your ribs broken, a damaged lung, pneumonia twice, part of my lung removed, coughing up blood for a year.”

Paul was referring to the injuries he incurred when a neighbor of his attacked him back in 2017. The senator has blamed Richard Marx for the violence incited against him because pop singer recently tweeted that he would hug and buy drinks for Paul’s attacker if he ever met him.

“And Twitter thinks it’s funny just for these C-list celebrities to sort of tweet out, ‘oh, we hope it happens to you again,'” Paul said. “Every day, people think its funny to wish that on me again, and Twitter says ‘oh, that’s humor.’ It’s not that funny to the guy who spent months and months in agony…I frankly don’t think its that funny. But Twitter really wants to police the Right and doesn’t care if the Left wishes violence on the right.”

Listen above, via SiriusXM’s Julie Mason Mornings.

