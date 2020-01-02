Watch Bernie Sanders End Suspense and Declare He Will Not Have Republican Running Mate

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ruled out the possibility of a Republican running mate in response to a question about former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent answer to a hypothetical to that effect.

On Monday, Biden was asked if he would consider a GOP running mate, and responded “The answer is I would but I can’t think of one now,” and went on to add that “There’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still,,” but that “they’ve gotta step up.”

While walking and talking to reporters during a door-knocking swing in Iowa on New Year’s Eve, Sanders was asked by a Fox News reporter if Biden’s remarks were “good for the party.”

“The former vice president mused about having a Republican vice presidential on his ticket,” the reporter said, and asked “is that something that’s good for the party?”

Sanders first used the occasion to put in a clever pitch for his healthcare plan, saying “I’m worried that you’re going to fall on your head and find out that the healthcare system is not all that she thinks it is.”

“I think it is fair to say that I would not have a Republican as a vice president on my ticket, as a vice presidential candidate, I will have somebody who shares my views, I am not aware of too many Republicans who do,” Sanders said.

