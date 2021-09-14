WATCH: Biden and Newsom Pound Trump at Pre-Recall Rally

President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom savaged former President Donald Trump at a rally ahead of the state’s recall election.

The president and Governor Newsom held a rally Monday night, the eve of the recall, at which both men trained their fire on leading Republican contender Larry Elder — but by way of raising the specter of Trump.

Newsom spent a couple of minutes early in his introduction of Biden telling the crowd that “we have someone on the other side of this that’s to the right of Donald Trump. To the right of Donald Trump.”

He went on to say that “The most important and impactful election in our lifetime was defeating Donald Trump in 2020. And you did, we did, and I got proof coming here in a moment. President Joe Biden.”

Newsom then brought up the Capitol insurrection and laws like the restrictive voting bills and the Texas abortion law and said, “We may have defeated Donald Trump, but we have not defeated Trump-ism. Trump-ism is still on the ballot in California.”

He added that defeating the recall would “send a statement all across the United States of America that Trump-ism has no place here, and Trump-ism will be defeated all across the United States of America. Because we’re better than that.”

Biden took the stage and wasted little time in similarly going in on Trump.

Biden told the crowd that the “eyes of the world” are on the recall and that “All of you know, last year I got to run against the real Donald Trump. Well, this year., this year, the leading Republican running for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I’ve ever seen in your state. I really mean it. And he’s leading the other team. He’s a clone of Donald Trump.”

“Can you imagine him being governor of the state? You can’t let that happen. There’s too much at stake,” Biden added.

The president wrapped up his speech by bringing Trump up again:

I’m going to make this as simple as I can. You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor, or you’ll get Donald Trump. It’s not a joke. A Republican governor blocking progress on COVID-19, who is also anti-woman, anti-worker, a climate denier who doesn’t believe in choice, the choice should be absolutely clear. Gavin Newsom, you have a governor who has the courage to lead. In Gavin, you have a governor who shares the state’s values. Gavin, you have a governor to make sure Donald Trump’s dark, destructive, divisive politics never finds a place in California. So please, not a joke, on behalf of the people of Delaware and Pennsylvania and Minnesota and all across America. Don’t take anything for granted. If you’re registered. You’ve got a ballot in the mail if you haven’t opened it, open the mark now, put it in the mailbox tonight. If you want to vote in person, make sure you know where you’re going to vote in your county. You’ve already voted. Make sure your family and friends are voting tomorrow. California. I mean this sincerely, the eyes of the nation are on you. I’m not joking. I’m not joking about that. You’ve got to vote no on the recall, keep Gavin as governor. The rest of America is counting on you and so am I.

Watch above via pool.

