Arnold Schwarzenegger has warned that the California recall election seeking to oust Gavin Newsom could be “very dangerous” for the current governor.

Schwarzenegger, who served as the Golden State’s 38th governor for eight years after winning as a Republican in a recall against Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, told CNN.

“There’s millions of people out there that are dissatisfied, dissatisfied maybe the way the corona was handled, dissatisfied with the fires, dissatisfied with the blackouts,” he told Dana Bash.

“But you’re saying dangerous for Gavin Newsom,” asked Bash.

“Oh it’s very dangerous, yes, absolutely,” responded Schwarzenegger. “It’s very dangerous for him because you got to take this stuff seriously. For too long, they didn’t take it seriously. But now I think they do take it seriously.”

Newsom has come under fire for his handling of the coronavirus and rapid homelessness in his home state in addition to other issues. The governor has been criticized for hypocrisy such as sending his kids to in-person private schools during the coronavirus when many other students were forced to learn virtually; and for dining at a fancy restaurant, The French Laundry, while businesses were closed and strict coronavirus requirements were implemented.

Early polling shows Newsom surviving the recall, as the final UC Berkeley-Los Angeles Times poll shows 60.1 percent of likely voters are against the recall, while 38.5 percent are in favor of it.

However, with most Republican voters expected to turn out in person on Sept. 14, election day, the numbers could shift against the governor’s favor if enough Republicans show up to the polls and enough Democrats stay at home. Were Newsom to lose, right-wing radio host Larry Elder would likely succeed him and become the first black governor elected in California history and be the only black governor in the United States.

