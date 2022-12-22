WATCH: Biden and Zelensky Draw Laughs Trash-Talking Putin at International Press Conference

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew big laughs at Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin’s expense during an international press conference.

The two presidents punctuated Zelensky’s surprise visit to the United States with a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House Wednesday afternoon. The leaders drew laughter several times, including two instances where they joked about the weapons Ukraine will use to continue fending off the Russians.

One reporter asked Zelensky what his message to Putin would be, and Zelensky reminded Putin about the messages he can send to Biden if he needs more weapons:

Q President Zelenskyy, again, welcome. You mentioned earlier that you wanted to make this trip for a while now. Why now? And also, can you tell me what you think the message you are sending to President Putin is, given the fact that 24 hours ago, you were on the ground, in the frontlines, with artillery echoing behind you, and now you find yourself in the White House standing next to the President? PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: (As interpreted.) Thank you very much for your question. As to what is the message for Putin, I am standing here in the United States with President Biden on the same podium because I respect him as a person, as a President, as a human being for his position. And for me, this is a historic moment. I can send messages to President Biden. For example, if it’s not serious — you said, “What’s going to happen after Patriots are installed?” After that, we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more Patriots. (Laughter.) PRESIDENT BIDEN: (Laughs.) We’re working on it. PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: (Speaks English.) That is our life. We are in war. I’m sorry. I’m really sorry. (Laughter.) That is my appreciation.

And when another reporter asked about U.S. assistance to expel Russia once and for all, Biden got a big laugh by answering on Zelensky’s behalf:

Q Olga Koshelenko, 1+1 tv channel. When the full-scale invasion started, U.S. officials said that Ukraine cannot receive Patriots because, as you said, it might be unnecessary escalation. And now it is happening. Right now, today, it is happening. And now Ukraine desperately needs more capabilities, including long-range missiles — ATACMS. Maybe I sound naïve, but can we make long story short and give Ukraine all capabilities it needs and liberate all territories rather sooner than later? Thank you. PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, th- — his answer is yes. (Points to President Zelenskyy.) (Laughter.) PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: (Laughs.) I agree. (Laughter.)

Biden went on to explain:

Now, you say, “Why don’t we just give Ukraine everything there is to give?” Well, for two reasons. One, there’s an entire Alliance that is critical to stay with Ukraine. And the idea that we would give Ukraine material that is fundamentally different than is already going there would have a prospect of breaking up NATO and breaking up the European Union and the rest of the world. We’re going to give Ukraine what it needs to be able to defend itself, to be able to succeed, and succeed in the battlefield. And the other piece of this is, you may recall, one of the reasons why I have spent — well, I won’t tell you the calculation, but I’ve spent several hundred hours face-to-face with our European allies and the heads of state of those countries, and making the case as to why it was overwhelmingly in their interest that they continue to support Ukraine. They understand it fully, but they’re not looking to go to war with Russia. They’re not looking for a third World War. And I think it can all be avoided by making sure that Ukraine is able to succeed in the battlefield.

Watch above via The White House.

