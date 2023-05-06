Biden Cracks Wise About Why He Didn’t Go To King Charles Coronation In MSNBC Interview

President Joe Biden cracked wise about the reason he didn’t attend the coronation of King Charles III in an interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.

Saturday marked the historic coronation of King Charles III, at which First Lady Dr. Jill Biden represented the United States.

On Friday night’s 10th-hour edition of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, Ruhle buttoned up her interview with the president with a stroll through the Rose Garden, during which she asked a few final questions, including about the coronation.

Biden joked about his reason for not attending, and pointed out he’d be meeting the newly-coronated king soon enough:

BIDEN: Welcome to the Rose Garden. RUHLE: Is this a dream come true to live here? BIDEN: It’s a dream come true to be president. But living here is a different tact. RUHLE: You did not go to England this weekend for the coronation. BIDEN: No, I didn’t. But I did speak to the king. He’s a good acquaintance and we’ve worked together on environmental issues. RUHLE: What did you tell him? BIDEN: Well I told him I couldn’t be here because I had this going on. And was you know, who knows what’s going to happen in the next… RUHLE: Oh, you’re interviewing with me? That’s why you told him you couldn’t go to the Coronation? BIDEN: I told him I was with you. But and we’re going to be going to a NATO conference in Europe. And I told him I’d stop there either on the way there or on the way back to discuss what he really is passionate about the environment. RUHLE: What are you passionate about? Because right now people are saying what do you have that this country needs? BIDEN: I’m passionate about the people I grew up with getting an even shot. I really mean it. I mean, you know, the people I represented as a public defender. of him.

U.S. presidents do not customarily attend this sort of event.

