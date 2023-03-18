Biden Hits Back At Latest GOP Hunter Biden Memo In Press Scrum on White House Lawn

President Joe Biden pushed back on a new memo from House Republicans alleging indirect payments to members of Biden’s family from a Chinese company.

Republicans have been signaling for months that they plan to target President Joe Biden’s only surviving son Hunter, who has become the target of accusations related to material found on a laptop that was left at Delaware’s “The Mac Shop” and subsequently disseminated by allies of former President Donald Trump.

The latest from their effort is a memo that claims payments to Biden family members while Biden was VP could be linked to the Chinese government.

On Friday night, the president answered questions on this and other topics on the White House lawn, and pushed back on the GOP memo:

REMARKS BY PRESIDENT BIDEN

BEFORE MARINE ONE DEPARTURE South Lawn

7:15 P.M. EDT Q Could you give us your reaction to the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin? THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think it’s justified. But the question is, it’s not recognized internationally by us either. But I think it makes a very strong point. Q Are you confident the bank, sir — are you confident the bank crisis has calmed down? THE PRESIDENT: Yes. Q Will you give us a sense of your reaction to President Putin meeting with President Xi next week? THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’ll see when that meeting takes place. That’s (inaudible). Q Any reaction to the House GOP memo about your family dealings, sir? THE PRESIDENT: My family dealings? Q Yes, your — (inaudible) that Hunter Biden’s business associate sent over a million dollars to three of your family members. Any reaction to that? THE PRESIDENT: That’s not true. Q Should Putin be tried for war crimes? (Inaudible.) THE PRESIDENT: He’s clearly committed war crimes. 7:17 P.M. EDT

