WATCH: Biden Rips ‘Outrageous’ and ‘Immoral’ Gender-Affirming Care Bans To Viral Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney

President Joe Biden blasted “immoral” and “outrageous” state bans on gender-affirming care in response to a question from viral TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, who has been documenting her transition on social media.

The president participated in a NowThis News presidential forum moderated by NowThis Senior Correspondent Alejandro Alba on Monday, during which he took questions from a group meant to represent the concerns of young people.

In an extended exchange with Mulvaney, the president acknowledged the threat of violence against “particularly trans women of color,” suggested that increased exposure to trans people would lead to more acceptance, and ripped bans against gender-affirming care that have been pushed by Republican legislatures:

DYLAN MULVANEY: It feels like Republicans have turned trans and non-binary people into this thing to blame society’s downfall on in some ways. And this narrative is not only dangerous to our mental health, but also our physical safety. And particularly trans women of color are being murdered at an alarming rate. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: More than any other group of people. DYLAN MULVANEY: Thank you. How can Democratic leaders be more effective in advocating for us trans people, in our families, in our lives, in our opportunities? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I’m not being facetious when I say this: Being seen with people like you. I mean it. I genuinely mean it. People fear what they don’t know. They fear what they don’t know. And when people realize, individuals realize, “Oh. This is what they’re telling me to be frightened of? This is the problem? This is?” I mean, people change their minds. People are just don’t know enough to know. And it’s not because of intellectual incapability. It’s just the lack of exposure. And, and I think that it’s really important that we continue to speak out about the basic fundamental rights of all human beings. And the idea, the idea that what’s going on, you know, in some states, I won’t get into the politics of it, but in some states, it’s just, it’s outrageous. And I think it’s immoral. The trans part’s not immoral. What they’re trying to do to trans persons is immoral.

Watch above via NowThis News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com