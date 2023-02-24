Bannon Eviscerates MTG’s ‘National Divorce’ In Far-Right Rant: Might As Well ‘Spit’ On Veterans’ Graves at Arlington

Steve Bannon tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) recent call for a “national divorce” in a clip shared online Friday by the CFO of his War Room podcast Grace Chong.

The clip shows Bannon in a Zoom-style discussion with Chong and two other podcasters related to the JuiceBox Bros studios on Rumble.

In the clip, Bannon is asked, “You know, you see the state of California splitting up. They want to split up that state. Then I think I’ve heard Marjorie Taylor Greene talking about this, splitting up the red states for blue states. What do you what do you foresee?”

“If there’s anything in anything that I am 1,000,000% opposed to, it’s this entire concept,” Bannon replied.

“And here’s why. I was raised in, from a very small boy in Richmond, Virginia. So I probably know the history of the Confederacy as well as anybody, and I think we settled all that back in 1865,” he adds, using similar language to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) from earlier in the week who cited Abraham Lincoln putting an end to that “insanity.”

“We don’t have time. We’re at war right now. We’re in an internal war with the administrative state, the secular paganism of the Gaia movement, that climate change movement. We’re at war now being sucked into a third world war on the Eurasian landmass with the Chinese Communist Party in the KGB. The world has and you got transhumanism coming. We have never had a bigger inflection point of all human history. We don’t have time or luxury for sideshows,” Bannon continued, referencing some of his favorite conspiratorial talking points.

“There you go,” agreed one of the other podcasters.

“This country is not going to split up. You might as well go to Arlington National Cemetery and go over to the section of the veterans at Gettysburg and spit on their graves as they even mention that this country would be split apart,” Bannon continued, adding:

Here’s the thing. We’re ascendant. We have to have enough confidence in our views to understand we’re a Judeo-Christian country and we are going to return to the Judeo-Christian values. And we’re on the side of the righteous. We are not going to surrender, we are not going to some negotiation, take those. I can assure you, I love California, I love New York City. They happen to be run by left-wing progressives. But to think that we would ever allow California to just split off and be another country

Later in the discussion, Bannon noted, “They’re more MAGA Republicans, more Trump Republicans in California than in Florida and Texas combined.”

He also took on Greene directly, saying, “First off, we don’t have time for nonsense. We’re at an all-hands-on-deck war. We don’t have time to chase rabbits. And look, I really love Marjorie Taylor Greene. Even with the Kevin McCarthy thing, she’s a fighter. But they’re just something she’s just dead wrong on. And this is one of them.

