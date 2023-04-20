WATCH: Biden Spox Jean-Pierre TORCHES ‘Violence and Vitriol’ Over Dylan Mulvaney And Bud Light At Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre torched the “violence and vitriol” that has accompanied outrage over trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney getting a gift from Bud Light as part of a promotional arrangement.

Bud Light and Mulvaney, who interviewed President Joe Biden at the White House last year, have been the subject of a torrent of abuse, a boycott, and even a bomb threat after they partnered for a social media promotional message that involved Mulvaney receiving a pack of customized cans to celebrate the anniversary of her transition.

At Thursday’s press briefing, CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes asked Jean-Pierre about the attacks, and KJP denounced the abuse while pledging support for trans people and others in the community:

NANCY CORDES: The transgender actor and influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been the target of a barrage of attacks from anti-trans individuals online after she did an ad with Bud Light a couple of weeks ago. She’s someone who has been here to the White House. She interviewed the president last year and he had a lot of warm words for her. Has anyone here at the White House Reached out to her since she became the target of these attacks? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So don’t have any calls to review at this time. And I don’t have anything to say specifically about this report, but what I can say. When a transgender American posts a video about a brand of beer they enjoy, and it leads to bomb threats, it’s clear that that level of violence and vitriol against a transgender Americans has to stop. And the president has been very clear. I just laid this out. The administration has, is going to do everything that they can to protect LGBTQI+ people who are under attack. And that’s what we’ve been seeing across the country, especially in statehouses. And so we’re going to fight alongside them to protect their rights. They should be allowed to be who they are, who they want to be, and they should be able to speak out against, and we should be able to speak out and others should be able to speak out, against hate and discrimination. But look, that type of dangerous rhetoric, that type of vitriolic language and violence? That needs to stop.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com