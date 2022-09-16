WATCH: Biden Tears Into DeSantis and Abbott Migrant Stunts in Hispanic Caucus Speech

President Joe Biden ripped Florida Governor Ron Desantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for dropping desperate migrants in Martha’s Vineyard and outside Vice President Kamala Harris‘s residence, respectively.

Planeloads of migrants were shown arriving in Massachusetts Wednesday in a video provided to Fox News, and the Abbott buses were captured Thursday morning by Fox News cameras outside the official VP’s residence at the Naval Observatory — just the latest in a series of stunts in which Republican governors relocate asylum-seekers to make a political point.

On Thursday night, President Biden took to the stage at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. to address the 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala.

Most of the speech was devoted to ticking through parts of his administration’s agenda and legislative accomplishments. But in one section, he lit into DeSantis and Abbott for what he called “playing politics with human beings”:

I’m proud that the Obama-Biden administration stood up for DREAMers. My predecessor tried to end DACA, but the Biden-Harris administration is working to preserve it and fortify it. And with Secretary Mayorkas’s leadership, we’re committed to fixing the immigration system. Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they’re doing is simply wrong. It’s un-American. It’s reckless. And we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We’re working to make sure it’s safe and orderly and humane. Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging a politi- — these political stunts. It’s long overdue for Senate Republicans to come to the table, provide a pathway for citizenship for DREAMers, those in temporary status, farmworkers, and essential workers. We need to modernize our laws so businesses can get workers they need and families don’t have to wait decades to be brought back together. It’s time to get it done. (Applause.) That’s why we have to win this off-year election.

Watch above via The White House.

